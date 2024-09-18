News

WATCH | Innovate Africa: JobJack is one of the spearheads that helps us fight youth unemployment

By Kieno Kammies - 18 September 2024 - 15:34

Christiaan van den Berg, co-founder of JobJack, and his team have not been tempted by higher margin employment businesses and have instead chipped away at unemployment where it needs to be tackled most: at the grassroots.

Kieno Kammies sat down with him on this episode of Innovate Africa to unpack the amazing journey which led to a big investment by a South African corporate. 

TimesLIVE

WATCH | Innovate Africa: School CEO to revolutionise traditional high school

Jevron Epstein, CEO of Generation Schools, has a bold vision to make traditional secondary education a thing of the past.
News
6 days ago

WATCH | Innovate Africa Show: In conversation with Paystack founder

From working out how to charge his bank card via computer, and thinking it a party trick, to launching Paystack in 2015 and exiting to international ...
Business
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Innovate Africa: AI transforming Africa through language

At its core, this company shows how artificial intelligence can truly impact the way businesses connect with their customers.
Business
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Malusi Mbokazi - uDondolo (Live)
Exploitation of restaurant workers exposed