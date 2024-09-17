Probe into children's home abuse claims uncover other alleged violations

An investigation into reports of abuse at the Aryan Benevolent Child and Youth Care Centre has uncovered a number of other alleged violations including children going hungry, being forced to observe religious practices and being subjected to emotional abuse.

KwaZulu-Natal social development MEC Mbali Shinga ordered an investigation into the centre in July after receiving information about some children reportedly being abused by care workers, including being assaulted with wet towels and belts since April 9.

The investigation — funded by the department to accommodate 102 children and one social worker — was completed in three weeks by a task team comprising 11 people. A copy of the report was submitted to the board on Tuesday.

Some of the findings in the executive summary include:

Children alleged they are subjected to secondary abuse, such as verbal abuse and stigmatisation about their backgrounds and circumstances.

Children are made to feel that they should be grateful for whatever they are provided for by the facility as if the facility is doing them a favour.

Food provided was inadequate and children were often hungry.

The menu was not in compliance with the standardised departmental menu that has been approved for child and youth care centres. The menu displayed was not followed and there seems to be a reliance on the donation of meals.

The implementation of residential, developmental and therapeutic programmes is compromised by the lack of effective social services.

The centre has one social worker servicing about 102 children and no attempts have been made to recruit an additional social worker to ensure adequate support, services and care to the children.

Children are compelled to participate in religious practices in contravention of their own religious beliefs and the constitution.

The report noted a concern that funds were administered via the ABH Council account instead of a dedicated bank account as per a service level agreement.

“In our interaction with the children it was confirmed they were abused physically. Also we are concerned about children starving. In the reports there are pictures which show the food the children were made to eat,” said Shinga.