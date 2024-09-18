News

Metrorail confirms 25 passengers hurt in evening train derailment near Paarl

By Kim Swartz - 18 September 2024 - 11:00
Injured passengers were taken by ambulance to hospital.
Image: Drakenstein Farm Watch/Facebook

Twenty-five passengers were injured when two Metrorail coaches derailed near Paarl in the Western Cape on Tuesday night.  

“Metrorail Western Cape regrets to announce that a derailment occurred on the evening of Tuesday at Dal Josafat station near Paarl. The train was en route from Cape Town to Wellington station when the incident occurred,” the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) said in an update.

“It is reported that 25 passengers were injured and taken by ambulance to various hospitals.” 

Emergency services including ambulances, firefighters and police assisted the injured. There were no reports of fatalities.

“At this stage, Prasa and Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) are investigating, and Prasa has reported the incident to the Railway Safety Regulator (RSR),” said Prasa.

“Updates will be provided once more information is available.”

Emergency services search for injured passengers in the wreckage.
Image: Drakenstein Farm Watch/Facebook

TimesLIVE

