News

Mashatile cancels parliament appearance days after collapsing

18 September 2024 - 16:44
Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent
Deputy President Paul Mashatile. File photo.
Deputy President Paul Mashatile. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s question and answer session in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) scheduled for Thursday evening has been postponed.

TimesLIVE has seen communication from NCOP chief whip Kenny Mmoiemang to political party whips informing them of the postponement.

“Kindly be informed that the NCOP virtual plenary on questions to the deputy president has been deferred until further notice,” wrote Mmoiemang.

He asked the whips to revise their programmes and to continue with oversight work and where necessary to include additional oversight areas, sites or projects to visit on Thursday.

This comes days after Mashatile had a health scare when he collapsed while delivering his address at the N’wamitwa Day celebrations in Tzaneen on Saturday.

His office has been at pains to assure South Africa that he was “in good health”.

“He is in high spirits and is resting at home after his travel back to his home yesterday,” said his acting spokesperson Keith Khoza on Sunday.

Mashatile was going to face questions about revitalising or growing the manufacturing sector, centralisation of SOEs, service delivery challenges and extortion in the township economy among others.

TimesLIVE

'Paul Mashatile is in good health': Presidency

Deputy President Paul Mashatile is in good health, his office said in an update on Sunday.
News
3 days ago

Mashatile 'fine' after collapsing due to heatwave

Those in Mashatile’s circle said the collapse was caused by dehydration due to the heatwave in the area.
News
4 days ago

LISTEN | Paul Mashatile says officers must use their guns when criminals open fire

Show criminals you're in charge, acting President Paul Mashatile tells cops at the annual National Police Commemoration Day ceremony honouring those ...
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Malusi Mbokazi - uDondolo (Live)
Exploitation of restaurant workers exposed