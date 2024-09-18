How tenacious cop caught rapist after 6 years on the run
Sgt Peter overcame difficult odds to catch suspect
Imagine this: You're a police officer tasked with finding a serial rapist who had evaded arrest for years.
You don't know what he looks like. He has no ID book and is homeless, which means there is no address for you to check him at nor neighbours to ask after his whereabouts...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.