'First-time offender' granted R3,000 bail for alleged rape of girl (8)

Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
A Pretoria man who handed himself to the police after allegedly raping an 8-year-old child has been granted bail as the magistrate believes that “it is in the interest of justice” that he be released as “he is a suitable candidate”.
The man, who can't be named as he has not yet pleaded to the charge, had argued for his release, saying he is a first-time offender and that he had handed himself over to the police, which shows his full cooperation.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson for Gauteng Lumka Mahanjana said the 43-year-old man had also stated that if denied bail, he would suffer financial loss as his newly opened business will lose customers.
“He said that would result in him not being able to assist his niece who suffers from down syndrome.”
However, state prosecutor Mary Maodi opposed bail. She handed in a statement written by the investigating officer asking the court to deny bail because the man might interfere with the investigations and convince the family of the victim to withdraw the charges against him.
“Maodi also told the court that the complainant is a minor child who might relive the incident whenever she sees the accused and that will result in her being emotionally unstable.”
However, magistrate Ruth Mfulwane granted the man R3,000 bail at the Pretoria magistrate's court.
“She said that it is in the interest of justice that the accused be granted bail as he is a suitable candidate. Therefore, bail was granted on condition that he does not communicate with any witness or victim and refrains from visiting the family friends in Zwavelpoort ,” said Mahanjana.
Allegations are that on April 31 the child went to her neighbours's house in Zwavelpoort, east of Pretoria, to play with her friends. When she arrived, she allegedly met the accused, who was also visiting the same house.
The owner of the residence, who is the accused's family friend, then went out to pick vegetables from the garden and the child was left inside the house with the accused, said Mahanjana.
“The minor child then tried to leave the house; however, the accused blocked her way, pushed her inside the house and grabbed her with her leggings then proceeded to insert his thumb in her vagina.
“After the incident, the minor child left the premises and returned home. A few days later while the grandmother was bathing the child, she told her what had happened.
“A case was opened against the accused on May 13. The accused handed himself over to the Boschkop police station on August 27,” Mahanjana said.
The matter will be back in court in September 26.
