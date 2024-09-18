News

Details announced for Darlington Michaels’ memorial and funeral services

18 September 2024 - 14:52
Details for the memorial and funeral services for Darlington Michaels have been announced after his death on September 14. 

The news of his death was confirmed by the SABC on its social media pages. The cause of his death is unknown. 

His memorial service is set to take place on September 19 at the Soweto Theatre in Jabulani at 12pm and his funeral service on September 21 at Uncle Tom's Community Centre in Orlando West, Soweto from 9am until 11am. 

The veteran actor is best known for his role as the flamboyant gangster Georgie “Papa G” Zamdela in the SABC3 soapie Isidingo.

"The SABC is deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary Darlington Michaels."
