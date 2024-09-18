News

Babel manager released after paying R10k admission of guilt fine

Three undocumented immigrants remain behind bars

18 September 2024 - 11:40
Koena Mashale
Babel Restaurant in Menlyn
Babel Restaurant in Menlyn
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

A manager of Babel has paid a R10,000 admission of guilt fine while the three undocumented nationals who were arrested with him during a raid at two restaurants in Menlyn, Pretoria, are still behind bars.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana, said Raui Kobeissi, 42, was released after he paid the fine .

Undocumented employees, who work at Babel and Ocean Basket restaurants, appeared in court for contravention of the Immigration Act.

However, Emery Niyomuremyi, 35, from Burundi, Amina Lameck, 34, from Malawi and Kelechi Maduike, 38, from Nigeria are still behind bars. They are charged with the contravention of the Immigration Act.

The four were arrested after a raid at Babel and Ocean Basket.

Mahanjana said the two restaurants employed the three men despite being aware of their migration status in the country.

“Both Lameck, who is employed as a chef, and Maduike, who is employed as a stock manager, work at Babel, while Niyomuremyi works at Ocean Basket as a delivery man.

They appeared in court at the Hatfield magistrate's court on Tuesday.

This comes after a video was circulated on TikTok by a disgruntled Babel former employee expressing her dissatisfaction regarding her employer’s treatment and alleging that the restaurant was violating the Labour Relations Act.

“The matter of Lameck and Niyomuremyi has been remanded to September 19 and 20 for a formal bail application. Maduike’s matter is remanded to October 2, for a formal bail application,” said Mahanjana.

