AG: SAA doesn’t have sufficient facilities to realise growth aspirations

From April 2018 to date, government had injected R38.1bn into SAA, of which R27.6bn was deposited after business rescue, said Kunene.
SAA is fully funded with equity (bailouts). All loans (pre and post commencement financing) were fully paid through a dividend process. The last dividend was paid in August 2023, Kunene said.
The AG presented SAA’s audit outcomes for the financial periods 2018/19, 2019/20, 2020/21 and 2021/22. For these four financial years, the audit outcomes were a disclaimer.
“The outcome is mainly attributable to management’s failure to provide supporting information for audit purposes due to poor record keeping and the fact that SAA lost most of its finance staff during the business rescue process.”
The audit for the financial year that ends March 2023 has been completed but is undergoing final processes with SAA management to send the audit.
The AG office has recommended the SAA board and management should persist with efforts to stabilise governance and internal capacity because implementation of the business expansion plan will require a stable organisation with functional governance structures supported by adequate internal skills and capacity.
It said key executive leadership vacancies must be filled with skilled and experienced individuals, and management must ensure officials responsible for the financial statements and supply chain management are properly trained.
SAA was put under business rescue in December 2019. It exited that process in April 2021 and started flying again in September that year, initially only on six routes with a fleet of six aircraft. It now operates 15 routes.
A deal to sell 51% of government shares in the airline to Takatso Consortium collapsed earlier this year.
