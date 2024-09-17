News

WATCH LIVE | Thabo Bester back in court

By SowetanLIVE - 17 September 2024 - 09:47

Courtesy of SABC

Convicted rapist and murderer, Thabo Bester, is back in court on Tuesday. He demands his laptop to prepare for his prison break trial.

Bester claims his belongings were unfairly taken when he was re-arrested in Tanzania. 

SowetanLIVE 

Correctional services sets the record straight on Bester’s claims, demands

The correctional services department has denied claims made by convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester about his treatment in prison.
News
1 month ago

Thabo Bester, co-accused prison break trial to get under way early next year

Thabo Bester, Nandipha Magudumana and Zanda Moyo remain in custody while the rest of the accused are out on bail of R10,000 each.
News
1 month ago

SOWETAN SAYS | Jail bosses must account

The discovery of contraband smuggled into prison during a raid at the Johannesburg Prison on Wednesday points to a growing concern over corruption in ...
Opinion
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

375 people displaced after fire destroys their shacks
Young pool sensation shines in sport not easily accessible for girls