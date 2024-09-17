News

WATCH | Pravin Gordhan's memorial service

Veteran cabinet minister Pravin Gordhan's memorial service will be held on Tuesday afternoon.

He passed away in hospital last Friday after what his family described as "a short, courageous battle with cancer." He was 75.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared that Gordhan will be honoured with a special official funeral, category 2, in Durban on Thursday.

