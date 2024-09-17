Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber is on Tuesday appearing before parliament to discuss the white paper on citizenship, immigration and refugee protection.
He will also outline plans regarding the Vulindlela recommendations on aspects related to the department of home affairs.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber briefs parliament on immigration
Courtesy of SABC
