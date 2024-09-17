Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke is on Tuesday appearing before parliament's standing committee on public accounts to speak about the performance of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa and SAA.
The two state-owned entities continue to experience a number of leadership and financial challenges which have forced the government to seek interventions to help find practical solutions.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Auditor-general Maluleke briefs Scopa on Prasa, SAA
Courtesy of SABC
