WATCH | ANC politicians pay tribute to Gordhan at memorial

The late ANC stalwart Pravin Gordhan has been hailed for his contribution as the commissioner at the SA Revenue Service (Sars).
Gordhan, whose memorial service was held at the Johannesburg City Hall on Tuesday, was also remembered for his contribution against the apartheid regime.
Gordhan died at the age of 75 last week in hospital after a short illness.
The SACP's Alex Mashilo said Gordhan was a very diligent commissioner who was dedicated.
"He handled the task very, very well. These cigarette smugglers who were smuggling cigarettes, he dealt with them head-on until they sponsored some certain political parties which rose against the ANC. Sars became a formidable institution in our democracy and its history can never be mentioned without mentioning his name," said Mashilo.
Gordhan was Sars commissioner from 1999 to 2009 and he served as minister of finance from 2009 until 2014. He became the minister of Cogta from 2014 until 2015 before he was again appointed minister of finance from 2015 to 2017. His last role as a minister was in public enterprises from 2018 until June this year.
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi said Gordhan was a loving and fearless comrade who contributed to the fight against the apartheid regime.
"On behalf of the ANC in the province, we want to send condolences to his family and friends. We have lost a soldier, somebody who loved his country and was fearless and who laid the building blocks for democratic SA," said Lesufi
He said at no stage Gordhan turned his back against the ANC even when he was not elected in executive positions.
"At no particular stage when he was recalled from government, at no particular stage when he was undermined or insulted did he ever utter any word of insult to the leadership of the ANC," he said.
Gordhan is scheduled to be cremated in Durban on Thursday. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that he will be given a state funeral service.
