Poorly trained drivers who paid to get their licences are a threat on the country's roads.
This is what road traffic management corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane said as they, together with the Hawks, embarked on a sting operation that led to the arrest of nine people over learners and drivers licences fraud in Mpumalanga.
They are made up of examiners and candidates and were all arrested on Monday.
According to the Hawks, the operation comes after information that candidates for learners and drivers licences would be provided with their permits without testing or writing examinations after paying money.
“We have arrested nine suspects today (Monday) on fraud and corruption charges,” said Hawks spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Capt Dineo Sekgotodi.
“This is after getting information that people who are to write learners licences would not even seat to write but will pay and be provided with learners licences. We also found that some who were to test for drivers licences would be given licences without going for testing. We then, through our undercover officer, conducted the operation hence the arrests today.”
Two examiners and a drivers license candidate were arrested in Sabie, while three examiners who are officials of the department of community safety, security and liaisons were arrested in Graskop.
Four other officials were arrested in Mashishing (formerly Lydenburg).
Sekgotodi said the nine were set to appear in court on Monday afternoon.
Zwane told Sowetan that the aim leading to the arrests was to deal with the root cause of many road accidents which were as a result of corruption at licensing centres.
“Poorly trained drivers who paid to get their licences are a threat on the country's roads, that is why we decided to deal with the root cause working with other law enforcement agencies like the Hawks to deal with the people paying money to get licences without being trained.
Nine arrested for licensing fraud
Candidates pay examiners to get licences
“We have also arrested four traffic officers who needed to fine people for breaking the law but decided to take bribes for vehicles that are not roadworthy and some for speeding,” said Zwane.
Zwane said one instructor was arrested at Elukwatini while four traffic officers were arrested in Verena near KwaMhlanga.
Meanwhile, Mpumalanga MEC for community safety, security and liaisons Jackie Macie said they support the work of the police, citing that it will help in curbing fraud and corruption.
“Without concluding or casting aspersions, the department welcomes the work done by our police and other law enforcement agencies in dealing with corrupt activities in licensing departments.
“Now the department will liaise with the Hawks and courts and also deal with internal matters against the accused.
“What we can say is that the province experiences road accidents where you find that drivers are irresponsible. Corruption in licensing lead us to produce poor quality drivers or less trained drivers hence if we deal with corruption, that will lead to drivers who are well trained hence reduce road crashes,” said Macie.
