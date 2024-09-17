News

Janet Jackson's performance in Delicious Festival off after her brother's death

By Sowetan Reporter - 17 September 2024 - 18:49
Janet Jackson's performance at the Dstv Delicious Festival has been cancelled following a loss in the family.
American singer Janet Jackson has cancelled her performance as one the headliner's of the DStv Delicious Festival.

This after the death of her brother Tito, the organisers said on Tuesday. She was due to perform in Joburg on Saturday along Thandiswa Mazwai, Boom Shaka and Khumli Chana among others while American Jill Scott headlines the Sunday show. 

"Janet's brother Tito passed away this past Sunday. For obvious reasons, Janet has to cancel her performance at the DStv Delicious Festival to be with family," Jackson's management team told the festival's organisers.

"Management is making plans to come back next year. Janet also wishes to thank all of her South African fans for the warm and heart-felt support she's receiving at this difficult time." 

The festival management team said it understood that many fans were excited to see Jackson perform.

"The festival’s management team is actively working on securing a suitable international replacement headliner to ensure an unforgettable experience. Further announcements will be made as soon as we have confirmed details.

"We appreciate the understanding and support of our festival community during this time of change, and we look forward to a memorable celebration of music, culture and unity at DStv Delicious Festival 2024," said the organisers. 

The festival will be celebrating 30 years of Creative Freedom in SA on Saturday and Sunday.

