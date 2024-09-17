Former MMC Malusi Booi out on R250k bail in R1bn tender fraud case

Former human settlements MMC Malusi Booi has been granted R250,000 bail in his R1bn tender fraud and corruption case in Cape Town.
Booi, 47, was arrested in the Eastern Cape on September 9 and appeared in the Cape Town magistrate's court on Tuesday to hear the outcome of his bail application.
He was arrested with former City of Cape Town director of public housing Siphokazi September, 41, Abdul Kader, 41, Mohammad Amod, 37, Randal Mullins, 67, Breda Mullins, 65, Thuli Imgib, 39, his ex-wife Nomvuyo Mnyaka, 41, Lona Ndoda, 33, and Suraya Manuel, 53.
They were arrested in connection with eight city housing tenders, collectively worth R1.024bn, that were awarded to three companies.
Booi had asked to be released on bail of R5,000. The state did not oppose his release but asked the court to set bail at R200,000. Magistrate Alida Theart then set Booi’s bail at R250,000. He is not allowed to contact witnesses and cannot leave the Eastern Cape without alerting the investigating officer. He is not allowed to leave the country for the duration of the trial.
Theart granted Manuel R150,000 bail, Kader R250,000, the Mullins' R250,000 bail each, Amod R250,000, Imgibi R25,000, Mnyaka R25,000, Ndoda R25,000 and September R25,000.
Theart criticised the accused for failing to produce documentary evidence of their employment and income. The matter was postponed for further investigation to October 16, and for alleged underworld boss Ralph Stanfield and his wife Nicole Johnson to be joined in the tender case.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said, “We proposed bail amounts between R20,000 and R200,000 and (the magistrate) increased it between R250,000 and R25,000. So, we are happy with the outcome. We are also happy with the bail conditions which are almost the same as the ones we proposed.”
Ntabazalila said all the accused had handed in their passports.
“We asked for (the case) to be postponed for further investigation but most importantly for the joinder because we will be adding new accused onto this docket,” said Ntabazalila.
“So far, we have two accused who are Mr Ralph Stanfield and his wife Nicole. The charges are still the same. There are no additional charges. They are facing about 15 charges for now, but the investigation is ongoing, and more charges may come up.
“The charges range from contravention of Poca (Prevention Organised Crime Act) to money laundering and fraud. Not all of them face the same charges.”
TimesLIVE
Former MMC Malusi Booi out on R250k bail in R1bn tender fraud case
Alleged gang boss Ralph Stanfield and his wife Nicole could join accused
Image: Philani Nombembe
TimesLIVE
