Courtesy of SABC
Deputy Minister of Health, Joe Phaahla will on Monday outline some of government`s plans to tackle the burden of the emerging pandemic of non-communicable diseases (NCDs).
SowetanLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Deputy minister of health outlines plans to tackle emerging pandemic of NCDs
Courtesy of SABC
Deputy Minister of Health, Joe Phaahla will on Monday outline some of government`s plans to tackle the burden of the emerging pandemic of non-communicable diseases (NCDs).
SowetanLIVE
BRIAN MUNANSANGU | Africa must become self-sufficient and unite in its fight against pandemics
Risks of binge drinking one might not be aware of
Study focuses on inherited renal disease
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos