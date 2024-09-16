News

WATCH | Deputy minister of health outlines plans to tackle emerging pandemic of NCDs

By SowetanLIVE - 16 September 2024 - 11:09

Courtesy of SABC

Deputy Minister of Health, Joe Phaahla will on Monday outline some of government`s plans to tackle the burden of the emerging pandemic of non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

