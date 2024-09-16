News

Employer, two workers arrested after raid at Babel restaurant

16 September 2024 - 12:13
Babel restaurant in Menlyn was raided after allegations of exploitation by one of its former employees.
Babel restaurant in Menlyn was raided after allegations of exploitation by one of its former employees.
Image: Herman Moloi

Three people were arrested in Pretoria on Sunday afternoon during a raid conducted by the department of home affairs. 

Home affairs raided the infamous Babel restaurant in Menlyn after allegations of exploitation by one of its former employees.

Provincial manager Albert Matsaung said that an employer was arrested for hiring undocumented migrants.

“Three people were charged. Two employees were charged for working without the necessary documentation to work within the establishment and the employer charged for employing immigrants who do not have the necessary documentation to work. [They are] all charged in terms of the Immigration Act and its regulations,” he said.

Matsaung said the suspects will appear before a magistrate's court within 48 hours. 

The raid is a result of a series of viral videos that circulated on social media where a young woman detailed her suffering as an employee of the restaurant.

Mihlali Nobavu said she was hired without a contract and had no basic salary.

Nobavu said she worked long hours (1pm to 2am) without a break while she had to share the little tips she received with her runner — a person who helps wait staff to clean tables and serve patrons.

The EFF is also expected to do an on-sight visit at the restaurant on Monday.

SowetanLIVE

Municipality worker, accomplice arrested over extortion claims

An Emfuleni municipality employee and an accomplice have been arrested over allegations of extorting Vaal residents. The two, aged 39 and 51, were ...
News
5 days ago

Former prison kitchen converted to an inclusive space serving local dishes

Mpho Phalane, founder of conceptual restaurant Food, I Love You Kitchen is plating up forgotten homegrown dishes and reviving their heritage.
S Mag
6 days ago

Businessman goes from being a waiter to franchisee

Ndlangamandla said his passion and determination made him believe that he could own a flamed grilled chicken franchise. The franchise trades under ...
Jobs
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

375 people displaced after fire destroys their shacks
Young pool sensation shines in sport not easily accessible for girls