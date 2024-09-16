Three people were arrested in Pretoria on Sunday afternoon during a raid conducted by the department of home affairs.
Home affairs raided the infamous Babel restaurant in Menlyn after allegations of exploitation by one of its former employees.
Provincial manager Albert Matsaung said that an employer was arrested for hiring undocumented migrants.
“Three people were charged. Two employees were charged for working without the necessary documentation to work within the establishment and the employer charged for employing immigrants who do not have the necessary documentation to work. [They are] all charged in terms of the Immigration Act and its regulations,” he said.
Matsaung said the suspects will appear before a magistrate's court within 48 hours.
The raid is a result of a series of viral videos that circulated on social media where a young woman detailed her suffering as an employee of the restaurant.
Employer, two workers arrested after raid at Babel restaurant
Image: Herman Moloi
Mihlali Nobavu said she was hired without a contract and had no basic salary.
Nobavu said she worked long hours (1pm to 2am) without a break while she had to share the little tips she received with her runner — a person who helps wait staff to clean tables and serve patrons.
The EFF is also expected to do an on-sight visit at the restaurant on Monday.
