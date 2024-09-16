News

15 suspects nabbed for fraud relating to irregular issuing of drivers' licences

16 September 2024 - 19:50
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
One of the 15 suspects who was arrested in Mpumalanga on Monday.
One of the 15 suspects who was arrested in Mpumalanga on Monday.
Image: RTMC

Fourteen traffic officials and a driving school operator were arrested in Mpumalanga on Monday on charges of fraud and corruption relating to irregular issuing of drivers' licences.

The 15 were arrested in a joint operation by the National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit (NTACU) and the Hawks.

The suspects, aged between 34 and 59, were arrested in Sabie, Granskop, Lydenburg, Elukwatini and Verena, the Road Traffic Management Corporation said in a statement.

NTACU investigates cases of alleged corruption at driver learner testing centres, vehicle resting centres, vehicle registration centres and officer corruption, among other offences.

The suspects will appear in court soon.

TimesLIVE

Jail time for traffic official who sold fake licences

An Ermelo licensing office employee who fraudulently issued learners' and driving licences to people who were not tested has been jailed.
News
2 years ago

Company operating with 'fake' truck licences closed down in Kameeldrift

A transport company in Kameeldrift, northern Pretoria, was closed down on Tuesday morning for allegedly operating 10 of its 19 trucks with false ...
News
3 years ago

Over 500 arrested for drunken driving in Joburg over weekend

Johannesburg metro police nabbed a total of 521 people for alleged drunken driving at roadblocks across the city over the Christmas period.
News
6 years ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

375 people displaced after fire destroys their shacks
Young pool sensation shines in sport not easily accessible for girls