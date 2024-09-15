A community policing forum (CPF) executive member in Bushbuckridge who allegedly tampered with a crime scene has been arrested for defeating the ends of justice.
The arrest happened after a family was allegedly attacked by three suspects who fatally shot a 35-year-old-woman and injured three other people.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Capt Magonseni Nkosi said an injured family member fought back and disarmed one of the assailants.
“In the process, one shot went off and hit the assailant. Neighbours, including the CPF members who also work as security guards, came in to assist.”
Nkosi said a 36-year-old CPF member allegedly took the firearm and disappeared while community members secured the suspect.
“He allegedly came later without the firearm. Police deployed for Operation Shanela were summoned to the scene. When asked about the whereabouts of the firearm, he denied any knowledge of it. After a short interview, the CPF member led police to where the firearm was concealed,” Nkosi said.
Nkosi said the CPF member and assailant were arrested.
“The assailant is now under police guard in hospital. Police launched a search for the other two suspects who fled the scene after shooting. Their getaway vehicle, a Toyota Hilux with no registration plates, was spotted and police managed to pull it over.
“Two suspects allegedly alighted from the vehicle and fled the scene. According to information, both suspects were holding firearms. The vehicle and a firearm with police insignia engraved on it and its serial number erased were seized for further investigation.”
Nkosi said 28 spent cartridge cases were collected from the scene.
TimesLIVE
Mpumalanga CPF member who 'tampered with crime scene' arrested for defeating ends of justice
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
A community policing forum (CPF) executive member in Bushbuckridge who allegedly tampered with a crime scene has been arrested for defeating the ends of justice.
The arrest happened after a family was allegedly attacked by three suspects who fatally shot a 35-year-old-woman and injured three other people.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Capt Magonseni Nkosi said an injured family member fought back and disarmed one of the assailants.
“In the process, one shot went off and hit the assailant. Neighbours, including the CPF members who also work as security guards, came in to assist.”
Nkosi said a 36-year-old CPF member allegedly took the firearm and disappeared while community members secured the suspect.
“He allegedly came later without the firearm. Police deployed for Operation Shanela were summoned to the scene. When asked about the whereabouts of the firearm, he denied any knowledge of it. After a short interview, the CPF member led police to where the firearm was concealed,” Nkosi said.
Nkosi said the CPF member and assailant were arrested.
“The assailant is now under police guard in hospital. Police launched a search for the other two suspects who fled the scene after shooting. Their getaway vehicle, a Toyota Hilux with no registration plates, was spotted and police managed to pull it over.
“Two suspects allegedly alighted from the vehicle and fled the scene. According to information, both suspects were holding firearms. The vehicle and a firearm with police insignia engraved on it and its serial number erased were seized for further investigation.”
Nkosi said 28 spent cartridge cases were collected from the scene.
TimesLIVE
Police hunt for killers of community policing forum member in Cape Town
Two Heidelberg CPF members shot in street by unknown biker
Slain mom had protection order against ex- boyfriend
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos