News

Woman raped during hijacking ordeal in Tshwane

14 September 2024 - 13:13
Police are looking for suspects after a woman was raped during a hijacking ordeal in Tshwane. File photo.
Police are looking for suspects after a woman was raped during a hijacking ordeal in Tshwane. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew

A woman travelling with her husband was allegedly raped when their vehicle was hijacked in Proclamation Hill in Pretoria West on Friday night. 

Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) spokesperson Isaac Mahamba, said tactical unit members responded to a report about a Nissan Hardbody bakkie that was hijacked on Friday evening. 

The members made a follow-up and managed to locate the vehicle. It was found deserted in Saulsville, Pretoria West. The suspects drove with the victims and raped the wife,” he said. 

He added the suspects were not found but a case of hijacking, kidnapping and rape was opened with the police.

TMPD was working with the police to apprehend the perpetrators. 

“The department would like to appeal to members of the public who might have any information regarding this incident to contact the nearest police station or TMPD on 012 358 7095/6,” he said. 

TimesLIVE

Police crack down on rape, murder and hijacking in Nyanga

Western Cape police are cracking down on crime in Browns Farm, Nyanga, one of the most dangerous precincts in SA.
News
4 years ago

More taxi rape victims speak out

An Orange Farm woman has become the latest victim to speak out about her rape ordeal at the hands of a gun-toting White Toyota Quantum gang that has ...
News
7 years ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Minister Gordhan briefs the media on developments relating to SAA
375 people displaced after fire destroys their shacks