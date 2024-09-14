A woman travelling with her husband was allegedly raped when their vehicle was hijacked in Proclamation Hill in Pretoria West on Friday night.
Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) spokesperson Isaac Mahamba, said tactical unit members responded to a report about a Nissan Hardbody bakkie that was hijacked on Friday evening.
“The members made a follow-up and managed to locate the vehicle. It was found deserted in Saulsville, Pretoria West. The suspects drove with the victims and raped the wife,” he said.
He added the suspects were not found but a case of hijacking, kidnapping and rape was opened with the police.
TMPD was working with the police to apprehend the perpetrators.
“The department would like to appeal to members of the public who might have any information regarding this incident to contact the nearest police station or TMPD on 012 358 7095/6,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Woman raped during hijacking ordeal in Tshwane
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew
A woman travelling with her husband was allegedly raped when their vehicle was hijacked in Proclamation Hill in Pretoria West on Friday night.
Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) spokesperson Isaac Mahamba, said tactical unit members responded to a report about a Nissan Hardbody bakkie that was hijacked on Friday evening.
“The members made a follow-up and managed to locate the vehicle. It was found deserted in Saulsville, Pretoria West. The suspects drove with the victims and raped the wife,” he said.
He added the suspects were not found but a case of hijacking, kidnapping and rape was opened with the police.
TMPD was working with the police to apprehend the perpetrators.
“The department would like to appeal to members of the public who might have any information regarding this incident to contact the nearest police station or TMPD on 012 358 7095/6,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Police crack down on rape, murder and hijacking in Nyanga
More taxi rape victims speak out
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos