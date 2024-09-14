News

Veteran actor Darlington ‘Papa G’ Michaels dies

14 September 2024 - 09:15
Joy Mphande
Darlington Michaels has died.
Image: Gallo Images, Siyamthanda Capa and Tsheko Kabasia

Veteran actor Darlington Michaels has died.

The news of his death was confirmed by the SABC on its social media pages. 

“The SABC is deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary Darlington Michaels. His immense contribution to the entertainment industry will forever be remembered,” read the statement.

The veteran actor is best known for his role as flamboyant gangster Georgie “Papa G” Zamdela in the SABC3 soapie Isidingo.

