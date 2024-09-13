News

WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa trial continues

By TimesLIVE - 13 September 2024 - 10:12

Courtesy of SABC News

The trial of five men accused of murdering football star Senzo Meyiwa in 2014 continues in the Pretoria high court on Friday.

TimesLIVE 

My son Longwe is a thief and druggie, but murderer ... definitely not, says Chicco Twala

Popular musician and producer Chico Twala says he won't defend his son Longwe if he is accused of  being a thief, but that claims he shot Senzo ...
News
1 week ago

Your evidence is inaccurate – Mncube's lawyer tells ballistic expert in Meyiwa trial

A lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has told a ballistic expert who is a state witness that his evidence regarding the gun believed to be the ...
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

The murder trial of five suspects accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa in 2014 continues in the Pretoria high court on Thursday.
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

375 people displaced after fire destroys their shacks
Young pool sensation shines in sport not easily accessible for girls