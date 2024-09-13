Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) commissioner Tebogo Maruping has been placed on precautionary suspension for his role in the R5bn deal between the fund and Thuja Holdings.
“The commissioner has been placed on precautionary suspension today (Friday), due to the nature of charges he is facing which emanate inter alia, from the alleged role he played in the conclusion of the agreement between the Unemployment Insurance Fund and Thuja Holdings led by Mr Mthunzi Mdwaba, amounting to R5bn,” said ministry of employment and labour spokesperson Thobeka Magcai.
“The agreement was declared invalid and therefore, set aside by the Pretoria high court on May 28 2024. The Supreme Court of Appeal further dismissed with costs, the subsequent appeal that was lodged by Mdwaba on August 15 2024."
Magcai said Maruping’s disciplinary process will be dealt with “expeditiously, allowing the administration an opportunity to pay undivided attention to the primary mandate of the UIF; of providing short-term relief to workers who find themselves unemployed or unable to work due to illness, maternity, adoption including to dependants of the deceased contributors”.
SowetanLIVE
UIF commissioner Tebogo Maruping placed on suspension over R5bn deal
Supreme court also dismissed appeal lodged in August
Image: Supplied
SowetanLIVE
