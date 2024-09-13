News

UIF commissioner Tebogo Maruping placed on suspension over R5bn deal

Supreme court also dismissed appeal lodged in August

13 September 2024 - 15:21
Koena Mashale Journalist
Unemployment Insurance Fund commissioner Tebogo Maruping has been placed on precautionary suspension. File image.
Unemployment Insurance Fund commissioner Tebogo Maruping has been placed on precautionary suspension. File image.
Image: Supplied

Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) commissioner Tebogo Maruping has been placed on precautionary suspension for his role in the R5bn deal between the fund and Thuja Holdings.

“The commissioner has been placed on precautionary suspension today (Friday), due to the nature of charges he is facing which emanate inter alia, from the alleged role he played in the conclusion of the agreement between the Unemployment Insurance Fund and Thuja Holdings led by Mr Mthunzi Mdwaba, amounting to R5bn,” said ministry of employment and labour spokesperson Thobeka Magcai.

“The agreement was declared invalid and therefore, set aside by the Pretoria high court on May 28 2024. The Supreme Court of Appeal further dismissed with costs, the subsequent appeal that was lodged by Mdwaba on August 15 2024."

Magcai said Maruping’s disciplinary process will be dealt with “expeditiously, allowing the administration an opportunity to pay undivided attention to the primary mandate of the UIF; of providing short-term relief to workers who find themselves unemployed or unable to work due to illness, maternity, adoption including to dependants of the deceased contributors”.

SowetanLIVE

Mdwaba interdicted from making bribery claims against Mbalula

The defamation case launched by ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula against businessman Mthunzi Mdwaba was removed from the Johannesburg high court ...
News
5 months ago

Police bust eight suspects for tender fraud and corruption in Cape Town

Western Cape police have arrested eight suspects allegedly involved in tender fraud and corruption in Cape Town
News
2 days ago

ANC applauds arrest of former Cape Town MMC Malusi Booi in R850m tender fraud case

The 47-year-old former DA councillor and MMC for human settlements appeared in the Cape Town magistrate’s court on Wednesday on a slew of charges ...
News
20 hours ago

Former VW boss Winterkorn goes on trial nine years after Dieselgate

Former Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn appeared in court on Tuesday on fraud charges over the so-called dieselgate scandal, nine years after the ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

375 people displaced after fire destroys their shacks
Young pool sensation shines in sport not easily accessible for girls