After leaving Sars, he was appointed finance minister, where he served until 2014 and again from 2015 until 2017. He also served as minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs from 2014 until 2015, and as minister of public enterprises from February 2018 until his March 2024 announcement of his planned retirement after the May general elections. Gordhan said he was retiring from politics to focus on his health and family.
Film producer Anant Singh said he was with Gordhan a few weeks ago at a retirement dinner hosted in his honour in Johannesburg.
He said the former minister was in good spirits and was touched by the tributes paid to him in the video shown at the event.
“His remarkable courage, tenacity and commitment to our country, and our people, has been an inspiration to me personally and to all who knew him well. He was a great judge of character and a devoted family person.”
DA federal council deputy chairperson and MP Ashor Sarupen said Gordhan’s leadership as Sars commissioner transformed the revenue services into a “world-class institution”. Then, “as finance minister, he stood as a bulwark against corruption, navigating the country through economic storms and protecting the Treasury as part of the fight against state capture”.
“Minister Gordhan’s commitment to protecting our democratic institutions, specially during his time as finance minister, will forever be remembered as a cornerstone of his legacy. His bravery in the face of immense pressure, as he stood firm to safeguard the nation’s future, is an inspiration to all of us who strive for good governance and integrity,” Sarupen said.
Tributes pour in for Pravin Gordhan for his fearlessness when fighting corruption and state capture
The former minister died in the early hours on Friday morning
Image: File/ Freddy Mavunda
Tributes are pouring in after the passing of former minister Pravin Gordhan as he is remembered for his integrity, leadership and fearlessness in fighting state capture.
Gordhan, 75, died in the early hours on Friday morning surrounded by his family, closest friends and comrades after being hospitalised earlier this week.
“I will remember him as a committed social activist who dedicated his life to the struggle and the improvement of the material conditions of South Africans. At a time when we were in the steely grips of state capture, it was PG who stood fearlessly for justice and equality. He spoke with courage of his deep conviction and did not count the tremendous cost to him and his family,” said SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Edward Kieswetter.
“PG” as he was known by his colleagues there, served as Sars commissioner between 1999 and 2009. Kieswetter said Gordhan ushered in and campaigned the notion that Sars was to serve a higher purpose of enabling government to build a capable democratic state that builds sustainable economic growth and social development in the interest of all citizens.
“The contribution of Pravin Gordhan may never be truly understood and appreciated by millions of South Africans. For those of us who have had the privilege to work closely with him and really got to know him, we will have learnt he was a man who was truly committed to contributing to changing the quality of life of South Africans,” Kieswetter said.
After leaving Sars, he was appointed finance minister, where he served until 2014 and again from 2015 until 2017. He also served as minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs from 2014 until 2015, and as minister of public enterprises from February 2018 until his March 2024 announcement of his planned retirement after the May general elections. Gordhan said he was retiring from politics to focus on his health and family.
Film producer Anant Singh said he was with Gordhan a few weeks ago at a retirement dinner hosted in his honour in Johannesburg.
He said the former minister was in good spirits and was touched by the tributes paid to him in the video shown at the event.
“His remarkable courage, tenacity and commitment to our country, and our people, has been an inspiration to me personally and to all who knew him well. He was a great judge of character and a devoted family person.”
DA federal council deputy chairperson and MP Ashor Sarupen said Gordhan’s leadership as Sars commissioner transformed the revenue services into a “world-class institution”. Then, “as finance minister, he stood as a bulwark against corruption, navigating the country through economic storms and protecting the Treasury as part of the fight against state capture”.
“Minister Gordhan’s commitment to protecting our democratic institutions, specially during his time as finance minister, will forever be remembered as a cornerstone of his legacy. His bravery in the face of immense pressure, as he stood firm to safeguard the nation’s future, is an inspiration to all of us who strive for good governance and integrity,” Sarupen said.
Defend Our Democracy remembered Gordhan for taking a bold stance against corruption within the ANC government under the rule of former president Jacob Zuma. This resulted in his removal from his office as finance minister, spokesperson Andries Sibanyoni said.
“Together with the late Ahmed Kathrada, former minister Derek Hanekom and former deputy minister Mcebisi Jonas, among a few other leaders, Gordhan provided stimulus and resolve to civil society organisations to combat rampant corruption and the capture of the state so apparent under Zuma's rule,” Sibanyoni said.
Gordhan’s contribution to the public sector stemmed from his involvement in the anti-apartheid struggle, including his role in student and civic movements in the 1970s and 1980s as an executive member of the National Indian Congress and military operative in the armed wing of the ANC.
He also played a leading role in the Convention for a Democratic SA multiparty dialogue and was later appointed as chairperson of the parliamentary constitutional committee.
He was the chairperson of the African Tax Administration Forum (Ataf) from 2009 to 2012, and under his leadership the forum grew into a “vital organisation” that focused on enhancing tax administration across the continent, said Ataf chairperson Phillip Tchodie.
“His legacy will endure through the policies and systems we continue to implement today. His loss is deeply felt, but his contributions to African tax administration will forever remain integral to our progress,” Tchodie said.
TimesLIVE
Pravin Gordhan dies of cancer
'Nobody can find me having stolen one cent': Pravin Gordhan on terminated SAA deal
'Renewal doesn't deal with corruption in the ANC': Gigaba warns money still a trojan horse
Zondo’s ‘courage’ at helm of state capture inquiry lauded at ConCourt special sitting
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos