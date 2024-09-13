Tat'uNonyanzela, a big tree that fell only to rise in Forest of Freedom

The last day of August 2024 was no ordinary day as we gathered at Sandile village in eNgcobo, Eastern Cape, to pay tribute to an unsung hero of the Freedom Struggle — Tokwane Xhakana.
The commander of the self defence unit, also fondly known as Tat'uNonyanzela, died on August 18 aged 81.
Looking at the ANC’s four pillars of the Struggle, there is no doubt that he was in the underground and used the armed struggle to contribute towards our liberation. When the conflict broke out on the East Rand, between supporters of the ANC and the Inkatha Freedom Party, during the Codesa talks, he was among the first to join the self defence unit (SDU) to defend the community after repeated attacks on residents of Daveyton by hostel dwellers.
At the height of his activism, he was a zonal commander in the ANC-aligned self defence unit. The 1991 Daveyton massacre represents one major battleground where "uTat'uNonyanzela" and his peers fought the IFP, who were backed by the police. This massacre almost went unreported until the police could not fully account for all their members and had to dispatch a helicopter to search for him. The discovery of this white policeman's body in the aftermath of the violence was evidence that the SDU, as the last detachment of Umkhonto weSizwe were a formidable force. Unfortunately, as is the case with many other battles, there were casualties. About 12 people were reportedly killed on that day and the reality is that it was probably more.
He always took pride in his generation’s contribution to our freedom and was forever quick to explain that people in other townships had to abandon their houses for safety.
Xhakana's health deteriorated after retiring, spending much of his old age in and out of hospital. In the same period, he and many peers from the SDU era were recognised as military veterans by the department of military veterans. He was also involved in efforts to get his fellow unsung heroes who died during the Daveyton massacre recognised and memorialised at Freedom Park, something that became reality hardly five days after his funeral when their names were displayed on national TV as part of minister Gayton Mckenzie's launch of Heritage Month under the theme: “Celebrating the lives of our heroes and heroines who laid down their lives for our freedom.”
Born on October 16 1943, the commander died while staying at Harry Gwala informal settlement. Looking back at his funeral, it is clear that his spirit fought any attempt at giving him a big funeral as his modest coffin showed. As if that was not enough, in another service in memory on September 8, we joined the deputy minister of forestry, fisheries and environment Bernice Swarts launching Arbor Month by planting trees in the Forest of Freedom at Freedom Park.
Fare thee well commander Nonyanzela.
SowetanLIVE
Tat'uNonyanzela, a big tree that fell only to rise in Forest of Freedom
Struggle hero Tokwane Xhakana's memory honoured via Arbor Month
Image: SUPPLIED
SowetanLIVE
