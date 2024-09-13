Extortionists have been reigning terror on businesses in Gauteng and across the country — demanding protection fees from business owners.
Police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola on Thursday morning revealed that 14 alleged extortionists have been gunned down in shoot-outs with police across the country in just two weeks.
Joburg MMC for public safety Mgcini Tshwaku said in the past two months alone, the Joburg metro’s tactical response team had received about 35 complaints from businesses about extortionists.
This week Gauteng police arrested four men for extortion and intimidating construction workers in the Joburg CBD.
POLL | Should extortionists be publicly named and shamed?
Police resolute to fight against rampant extortion
Image: Supplied
Extortionists have been reigning terror on businesses in Gauteng and across the country — demanding protection fees from business owners.
Police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola on Thursday morning revealed that 14 alleged extortionists have been gunned down in shoot-outs with police across the country in just two weeks.
Joburg MMC for public safety Mgcini Tshwaku said in the past two months alone, the Joburg metro’s tactical response team had received about 35 complaints from businesses about extortionists.
This week Gauteng police arrested four men for extortion and intimidating construction workers in the Joburg CBD.
SowetanLIVE
14 extortionists were shot and killed in the past two weeks – Masemola
Joburg business driven to the edge by extortion gang
Municipality worker, accomplice arrested over extortion claims
Four men arrested for construction extortion in Joburg
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos