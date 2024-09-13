News

POLL | Should extortionists be publicly named and shamed?

Police resolute to fight against rampant extortion

By SowetanLIVE - 13 September 2024 - 15:49
Four men arrested for extortion and intimidation in Joburg.
Extortionists have been reigning terror on businesses in Gauteng and across the country — demanding protection fees from business owners. 

Police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola on Thursday morning revealed that 14 alleged extortionists have been gunned down in shoot-outs with police across the country in just two weeks.

Joburg MMC for public safety Mgcini Tshwaku said in the past two months alone, the Joburg metro’s tactical response team had received about 35 complaints from businesses about extortionists.

This week Gauteng police arrested four men for extortion and intimidating construction workers in the Joburg CBD.

