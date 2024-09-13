A Free State man, who four years ago was “humiliated and traumatised” when the police arrested him in front of his pregnant girlfriend at home, has won R1m in damages against the police minister.
Tumelo David Mosala was arrested in September 2020 at a block of flats in Brandwag, Bloemfontein, and accused of being involved in various crimes.
According to a judgment delivered last week, Mosala had claimed R5m in damages, saying as a result of his unlawful arrest and detention by police officers, he was humiliated, traumatised and his right of security and safety was injured.
He said he was detained in a police cell for two days, initially, and later for seven months in the Grootvlei prison.
At the time of his arrest in 2020, police had issued a statement saying Mosala was first arrested in Fouriesburg in 2016 for allegedly having a stolen motor vehicle, but that he stopped attending court and a warrant of his arrest was issued.
He had been on the run ever since, the police had said. The statement further said Mosala also “escaped the arm of the law when four of his friends were arrested during a house robbery in Bainsvlei back in June 2020”.
However, in his judgement, acting judge PR Cronje said when officers arrived at Mosala’s home, he was in an upstairs room while his partner was making breakfast. “He heard her screaming, and she sounded frightened. He was naked and went downstairs, where he saw the police officers carrying firearms. He was informed that they were there to arrest him. He did not know what type of firearms they had, but one of them had a big/long gun,” read the judgment.
'Humiliated' man wins R1m lawsuit
Judge says police did not treat Mosala with dignity
“The other two carried firearms on their waists. The firearms were pointed at him, and they shouted that he must go down on the floor, to which he complied. The arrest took place not long after he was discharged from hospital as he had an open fracture to his leg."
Mosala was told there were various reasons why he was being arrested, which included footage of a business robbery. He told the officers that he couldn’t have been involved in the robbery because he had an operation on his right leg, and had suggested they contact the hospital to confirm.
Cronje said police officials were expected to treat anyone suspected to have committed a crime with dignity. “The plaintiff [Mosala] was vulnerable [naked] when he proceeded downstairs, in his own home, where the police officers were waiting. He was unarmed when he was instructed to lie down; all three officers pointed their firearms at him.
“His request that his whereabouts on the alleged robbery day be verified at the hospital fell on deaf ears. His pregnant girlfriend was frightened, and this undoubtedly impacted his psychological state. He could not be present when his son was born. He was then taken to a holding cell for two days. The case law is replete with references to the unacceptable conditions in holding cells, especially concerning the lack of privacy.”
Cronje said when he was detained at Grootvlei for seven months, Mosala was given a sponge mattress without any sheets or blankets and did not have privacy, especially when using the shower. “Our constitution places a high premium on all persons’ physical and psychological integrity. He suffered infringements on both,” Cronje ruled.
