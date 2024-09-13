'Every GBV case leaves a mark on me'

When a rape docket landed on Sgt Glenda Mathebula’s desk in 2022, she was informed the mother of the 11-year-old victim had initially turned a blind eye on the matter.
From then, she knew it was not going to be an easy case to investigate.
So, she worked closely with the child’s teacher to nail the perpetrator – her uncle. And she did, securing a life sentence.
This is one of the cases Mathebula was recently recognised for in parliament for her excellent work. In total, she secured four life sentences and additional 305 years for rapists in Limpopo.
Mathebula said she knew the child relied heavily on her for safety as no one at home could help, especially in a household with 12 kids and a strict, controlling father.
“In that case, there was no DNA collected from the child. It was difficult. It was all about using interviewing skills to get the information, and the parents were not cooperating, especially the father. The wife has 12 kids, and the way the father is treating them... he was the one controlling everything in the house.”
Mathebula said the child first reported the matter to her mother, who did nothing about it. The girl then went to inform her teacher, who in turn went to speak to the mother. She said the mother now wanted to open a case, but the perpetrator threatened them with a firearm and screwdriver. “He threatened to stab them and warned them not to go to the police. So, they went back, and he continued abusing the child,” she said.
Image: Supplied
“I got the case and attempted to work on it. I collected all the evidence. When I interviewed her [the mother], she was very reluctant. I also got more information from the teacher because the child reported the case to the teacher.”
The case was challenging, said Mathebula, especially knowing that the perpetrator, 38, claimed he was dating the child. “The child identified him. I told myself that I was her last hope. I had to work this case to my best so she could get justice. Remember, this uncle was an ex-convict. There was no way we could let him go again to continue abusing her because she was not getting support at home.”
The uncle was convicted in August .
Mathebula said she had to pinch herself after her efforts were recognised by parliament. “I had to rub my eyes when I saw the Speaker of parliament’s signature," she said, adding
Being a police officer is more than just a job, but a calling, she said. “I’m here for the community. Working in family violence and gender-based violence unit is something God called me to do. He gave me the heart to understand the situations people go through and to find solutions. When I see people with broken hearts, especially the most vulnerable ones like women and children, it deeply affects me.”
Mathebula said every case she works on leaves a mark on her. “There are many rapists that I put away. I started working in this unit in March 5 2009. At that time, there was a myth that people infected with HIV could be healed by having intercourse with an infant. I have seen a lot of traumatising situations in this unit. I have seen infants who were raped. It has been a lot to handle.”
Image: Supplied
Some of the cases she probes have required her to go undercover, like the case of Piet Motolla from Ga-Rapitsi village. Mathebula meticulously pieced together the clues to identify the masked predator, going undercover by posing as a potential girlfriend to the suspect.
After two months of carefully collecting evidence, she personally arrested Motolla, securing a life imprisonment sentence. She said when going undercover, she had to separate emotions from work. “It is not easy to separate emotions from work, especially when going undercover for a [rape] survivor.
“Remember, I am a mother. I always put myself in the survivors’ shoes and ask myself how I would want the person handling my case to conduct themselves. This helps me stay focused and not get emotional. I remind myself that I am helping this woman, and I think about what if it were my children, myself, or a family member.
“They deserve justice, and I must do my best to provide it. I study the case and see how best I can assist. If I have to go the extra mile, I do that. I don’t mind as long as my people get the justice they deserve,” Mathebula said.
