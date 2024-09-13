Police in the Eastern Cape have gunned down another suspect — the fifth victim killed within a week.
Police spokesperson Col Siphokazi Mawisa said members attached to the Tactical Response Team (TRT) swiftly followed up on information sharing of a certain house with a bag full of firearms at Magutywa administrative area in Tsolo on Thursday afternoon.
“Police acted on information and operationalised it. They proceeded to the house and knocked with no response. When they knocked on the other room, no one responded, and they forced the door to open. According to the information, inside the room, they found a 52-year-old male with a firearm. He immediately aimed at the police who then responded and fatally shot him. He died on the scene,” said Mawisa.
She said an unlicensed firearm — a pistol — and a magazine with ammunition were recovered.
An inquest docket was opened at Tsolo police and will be investigated by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).
The Eastern Cape Police Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene appreciates that police value the information shared by the community members.
“This gives a clear message to the perpetrators that police are hot on the heels of criminals and will remain committed to combating and preventing crime in society,” she said.
Eastern Cape police gun down fifth suspect in a week
Image: iStock
National Commissioner of the South African Police Service General Fannie Masemola has warned would-be criminals that attacks on police officials will not be tolerated.
This eight days after three suspects — including Mandela Park community leader Sakhumzi Dalinzolo Mareke, 42, who was implicated in extortion and his two bodyguards implicated in extortion — were killed in a shoot-out with NIU members at the unit based at the Old Embassy in Mthatha last Wednesday.
Police have released the names of two men — both are from KwaZulu-Natal — who were shot dead with Mereke at the NIU base.
Mawisa said they had been identified as Thabane Cyril Mncedane, 26 of Hartsdale and Senzo Justice Ndlovu, 32 of Richmond.
A fourth victim was shot dead in Gqeberha last week.
She said the case was handed over to Ipid.
Ipid spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said investigations were still underway.
Although police said four others were suspected of being in gangs of extortionists, it was not said so of the one killed in Tsolo.
A funeral service for Mareke will be held at his parental home in KwaNonkobe (Orange Groove) village in Mthatha on Saturday.
