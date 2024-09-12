News

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

By TimesLIVE - 12 September 2024 - 10:30

Courtesy of SABC News

The murder trial of five suspects accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa in 2014 continues in the Pretoria high court on Thursday.

