WATCH | Joy in court as Mboro gets bail

12 September 2024 - 13:36
Thulani Mbele Running Matters
Paseka "Pastor Mboro" Motsoeneng and co-accused bodyguard Vincent Baloyi have been released on bail on Thursday.
Paseka "Pastor Mboro" Motsoeneng and co-accused bodyguard Vincent Baloyi have been released on bail on Thursday.

There was jubilation in court with supporters of Paseka “Pastor Mboro” Motsoeneng shouting Mboro! Mboro!” as he was led back into the cells after being granted bail of R3000. His co-accused and bodyguard, Camillot Baloyi, was released on a warning.

The two were released based on “new facts” brought by his lawyer, Adv Phillip Dlamini.

However, Dlamini alleged on Wednesday the gun seen used in the video –  depicting the clergyman discharging a shot in the air – was not a real gun.

Yesterday, the state conceded that based on the facts presented in court, the said riffle that was in fact a  blank-firing riffle.

Motsoeneng and, Baloyi face multiple charges that include kidnapping, possession of dangerous weapons and assault.

