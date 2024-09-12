“Tshwane’s team of technicians is now on-site attending to the fault. However, it is not yet clear when normal operations at the plant will resume.
Tshwane residents urged to use water sparingly after temporary shutdown of the plant
Image: iStock
Hammanskraal, Temba, Dilopye, Majaneng, Sekampaneng, Moretele Local Municipality and surrounding areas have been warned to use water prudently as the Temba Water Treatment Plant has been temporarily shut down.
The City of Tshwane’s water and sanitation department said if the warning is not heeded, the water supply may be cut off.
City spokesperson, Lindela Mashigo, said the temporary shutdown of the plant follows a technical fault.
“Tshwane’s team of technicians is now on-site attending to the fault. However, it is not yet clear when normal operations at the plant will resume.
“Unfortunately, this unplanned interruption is anticipated to negatively impact the water levels of the reservoirs supplied by the affected plant,” said Mashigo.
He said residents should not water their gardens with hosepipes or sprinkler systems between 6am and 6pm. Not to wash their vehicles with hosepipes and not to fill their swimming pools.
Residents are urged to keep on using greywater to water gardens and flush toilets. Residents should report water leaks, burst pipes and all incidents where water is wasted. Where possible, water-saving devices should be installed.
Mashigo added that water levels are now stable but dependent on residents' water usage.
“Residents will be kept updated as and when there are new developments. The City apologises for any inconvenience caused by this unplanned interruption,” he said.
