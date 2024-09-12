President Cyril Ramaphosa says about R76bn has been allocated to municipalities to provide free basic services to its residents under the indigents programme for the 2024/2025 financial year.
On Thursday, Ramaphosa told members of National Council of Provinces that all municipalities in the country should implement indigent policies to give the poor access to free basic services.
He was answering the question of whether the government was winning the fight against poverty and unemployment, particularly of the youth.
"The indigent initiative is funded by the national fiscus through the local government Equitable Share. The national fiscus provides funds to support about 11.2-million households," he said.
Ramaphosa encouraged municipalities to use this programme so that it reaches its full objectives.
He said the ministry of co-operative governance is working with its provincial counterparts to support municipalities to raise awareness about free basic services and intensify efforts to reach all indigent households.
Ramaphosa said the Government of National Unity will prioritise inclusive economic growth.
"However, it will take time for such growth to meet the scale needed. This is why a range of complementary measures are required to address poverty and enable economic participation."
Ramaphosa said since 2020, about 4.5-million young people have registered on the platform created by the presidential youth establishment intervention.
Indigent programme helping the poor get free basic services – Ramaphosa
Image: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa says about R76bn has been allocated to municipalities to provide free basic services to its residents under the indigents programme for the 2024/2025 financial year.
On Thursday, Ramaphosa told members of National Council of Provinces that all municipalities in the country should implement indigent policies to give the poor access to free basic services.
He was answering the question of whether the government was winning the fight against poverty and unemployment, particularly of the youth.
"The indigent initiative is funded by the national fiscus through the local government Equitable Share. The national fiscus provides funds to support about 11.2-million households," he said.
Ramaphosa encouraged municipalities to use this programme so that it reaches its full objectives.
He said the ministry of co-operative governance is working with its provincial counterparts to support municipalities to raise awareness about free basic services and intensify efforts to reach all indigent households.
Ramaphosa said the Government of National Unity will prioritise inclusive economic growth.
"However, it will take time for such growth to meet the scale needed. This is why a range of complementary measures are required to address poverty and enable economic participation."
Ramaphosa said since 2020, about 4.5-million young people have registered on the platform created by the presidential youth establishment intervention.
He said the platform has allowed about 1.4-million earning job opportunities.
Ramaphosa was also asked to provide details on how the government plans to fund the National Health Insurance (NHI) sustainably, ensure accountability and “prevent it from becoming another misguided state programme”.
Ramaphosa said “mishaps in corruption” had occurred in the public health sector in a number of ways and this had taught government lessons about what not to do.
“The NHI process of funding is ongoing… it is being determined. Our Treasury and our health department are working vigorously through a process of doing precisely that,” Ramaphosa said, adding
that other countries fund their healthcare programmes through public funding. “We will determine how exactly that is going to be done.”
He said a “scare tactic” or concern raised by some was how well the government would manage the funding.
Ramaphosa was further asked if he does not think people are rejecting the NHI and health pact. Ramaphosa responded: "I beg to differ when you say people don't want it. They want it."
He said in the coming week, they will engage with different stakeholders to hear their grievances on NHI.
SowetanLIVE
President Ramaphosa answers questions in the NCOP
DA could ditch GNU if Bela Bill passed
Wrong to threaten GNU stability every time there is a dispute: presidency
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos