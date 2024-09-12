News

'Hitman' wanted for killing of dad and stepmom in witchcraft feud arrested

By TIMESLIVE - 12 September 2024 - 20:50
Police arrested a man wanted for the torture and murder of his father and stepmother, while his accomplice died during a shoot-out.
Police arrested a man wanted for the torture and murder of his father and stepmother, while his accomplice died during a shoot-out.
Image: 123RF/Belchonok

Police have arrested an alleged hitman wanted for the torture and fatal shooting of his father and stepmother in what's believed to be a witchcraft feud in Ngwavuma in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

KZN police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the man's alleged accomplice, also believed to be a hitman, died in a shoot-out with police on Thursday.

Netshiunda said police detained the 47-year-old after a high-speed chase on the N2 southbound near the KwaMashu off-ramp on Thursday morning.

Further investigations led the police to an informal settlement at Welbedacht in search of his alleged accomplice.

Netshiunda said the suspect fired shots towards the police and police returned fire, sparking a shoot-out during which he died.

“It is reported the arrested suspect and his now-deceased accomplice went to oPhondweni area in Ngwavuma on Wednesday night and tortured his father and his stepmother before shooting them dead.

“The suspects, who are also believed to be hitmen, have also been linked with cases of murder, armed robberies including cash in transit robberies in Ngwavuma, Jozini, Mayville, Cato Manor, Chatsworth and Gingindlovu.”

He said the motive regarding the Ngwavuma killing is suspected to be a witchcraft-related family feud.

The arrested suspect is expected to appear in court soon.

TimesLIVE

‘Hitman’ behind Limpopo businessman’s murder nabbed

A man believed to be the hitman in the murder of a businessman is expected to appear in a Limpopo court on Thursday.
News
1 week ago

Outrage over fatal shooting of school principal and extortion threats in Eastern Cape

Parliament's select committee on education, technology and the creative industries has condemned the brazen shooting of a school principal in front ...
News
1 week ago

Vilakazi punts Dlamini for vacant ABU SADC belt

New-look Lindokuhle "Hitman" Dlamini, who is being hailed by boxing promoter Sandile Vilakazi as the next big star, should engulf Sipho Mahlangu in a ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

375 people displaced after fire destroys their shacks
Young pool sensation shines in sport not easily accessible for girls