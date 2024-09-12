A Western Cape school pupil has died after swallowing a coin, the provincial education department confirmed on Thursday.
TimesLIVE
Grade 4 pupil dies after swallowing coin at Western Cape school
Image: 123RF
A Western Cape school pupil has died after swallowing a coin, the provincial education department confirmed on Thursday.
Department spokesperson Millicent Merton said the 11-year-old Grade 4 pupil died at Hibernia Primary School in George on September 4.
“It is suspected he accidentally swallowed a coin while entering a classroom. Despite the swift response and best efforts of the school staff, including trained first aid responders, he passed away.”
Merton said counselling had been arranged for the staff and pupils.
“The district organised trauma counselling for his classmates, teachers and staff at the school. We extend our condolences to his family and friends as well as the school community.”
Every school must have an accredited first aider.
“First aid level 2 and Occupational Health and Safety Act safety planning training sessions were held in August 2024. This particular school has a level 2 accredited first aider,” said Merton.
“The safety of our learners and educators is paramount and we ask that all schools take the necessary precautions to prepare for any emergency. Schools are required to have a safety plan and a contingency plan.”
TimesLIVE
