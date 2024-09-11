News

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

By TimesLIVE - 11 September 2024 - 10:48

Courtesy of SABC

The trial of five men accused of murdering footballer Senzo Meyiwa is continuing in the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli are accused of the murder. 

Meyiwa died at the  Vosloorus home of his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's mother in 2014.

