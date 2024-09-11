SA police recover several stolen cars, goods in Lesotho

"Vehicle investigators went to Mafeteng in Lesotho where they found a Ford Ranger that was stolen in March 2021 in Berea [Johannesburg], a Fortuner that was stolen in Krugersdorp [West Rand] in May 2024, a BMW that was stolen in Midrand in January 2017 and a Toyota Quantum of which the VIN and engine numbers were tampered with and stolen in Soshanguve [Tshwane] in May 2021."
Police have recovered several stolen cars in Lesotho, including a white BMW that was taken in Midrand, Johannesburg, in 2017.
The cars and other stolen goods were recovered during their five-day operation, Free State police said on Wednesday.
Spokesperson Capt Lorraine Earle said the multi-disciplinary operation called "Siyaqoqa" also resulted in the arrests of 72 suspects for various crimes including possession of suspected stolen goods, driving while under the influence, possession of a dangerous weapon, illegal possession of a firearm and contravention of the Immigration Act.
"The operation put more emphasis on illegal border crossings and members confiscated man-made bridges and rafts while going through the Caledon River and its banks at various places. People who crossed the border illegally were also arrested. Hundreds of sandbags were destroyed and wooden logs were dismantled.
"Vehicle investigators went to Mafeteng in Lesotho where they found a Ford Ranger that was stolen in March 2021 in Berea [Johannesburg], a Fortuner that was stolen in Krugersdorp [West Rand] in May 2024, a BMW that was stolen in Midrand in January 2017 and a Toyota Quantum of which the VIN and engine numbers were tampered with and stolen in Soshanguve [Tshwane] in May 2021."
Earle said police also found stray cattle in Botshabelo.
"Further investigation revealed that the livestock were stolen in Dewetsdorp [in Free State] in August 2024. Police confiscated five cattle. In Dewetsdorp, members followed up on information which resulted in the arrest of a male and the subsequent recovery of nine stolen sheep.
"Police actions such as roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints, stops-and-searches as well as compliance visits at second-hand goods dealers, were conducted. Some non-complying shop owners were issued with fines and others were arrested after illegal items were discovered."
Earle said the operation, which is crime intelligence-led, would continue in order to combat cross-border crimes.
