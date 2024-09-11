POLL | What do you think should happen to companies that do not forward pension deductions?

Pension fund administrators have reported a surge of requests for withdrawals from workers, with some fund managers reporting unprecedented numbers that have affected their systems.
The much-anticipated two-pot system kicked off on September 1 and the pension fund adjudicator has sounded the alarm on companies that do not pay over employee funds to administrators, as two-pot claims mounted in the first week of the retirement system.
Pension Fund Adjudicator Muvhango Lukhaimane said their caseload for the current financial year was at 82% for complaints by workers whose employers were not paying their pension deductions over to administrators.
