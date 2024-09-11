News

Municipality worker, accomplice arrested over extortion claims

11 September 2024 - 12:11
Two suspects were arrested on Tuesday by a multidisciplinary operation after information received about people involved in extortion in the Vaal area.
An Emfuleni municipality employee and an accomplice have been arrested over allegations of extorting Vaal residents. The two, aged 39 and 51, were arrested in Sharpeville.

Gauteng Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said the suspects were arrested on Tuesday by a multidisciplinary operation after information received about people involved in extortion in the Vaal area.

“It is reported that information was received from the modus operandi centre and operationalised with the assistance of the Hawks in Vaalrand, Sedibeng Infrastructure unit and Emfuleni Forensic Investigation unit.

“The multidisciplinary team arranged an authorised meeting with the suspects during which money exchanged hands,” said Mogale.

“The suspects were arrested and in their possession, the trap money was recovered as well as in their vehicle,” said Mogale.

The pair is in custody facing charges of extortion pending their first court appearance while the investigation continues, she said.

