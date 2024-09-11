An Emfuleni municipality employee and an accomplice have been arrested over allegations of extorting Vaal residents. The two, aged 39 and 51, were arrested in Sharpeville.
Gauteng Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said the suspects were arrested on Tuesday by a multidisciplinary operation after information received about people involved in extortion in the Vaal area.
“It is reported that information was received from the modus operandi centre and operationalised with the assistance of the Hawks in Vaalrand, Sedibeng Infrastructure unit and Emfuleni Forensic Investigation unit.
“The multidisciplinary team arranged an authorised meeting with the suspects during which money exchanged hands,” said Mogale.
“The suspects were arrested and in their possession, the trap money was recovered as well as in their vehicle,” said Mogale.
The pair is in custody facing charges of extortion pending their first court appearance while the investigation continues, she said.
SowetanLIVE
Municipality worker, accomplice arrested over extortion claims
Image: 123RF
An Emfuleni municipality employee and an accomplice have been arrested over allegations of extorting Vaal residents. The two, aged 39 and 51, were arrested in Sharpeville.
Gauteng Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said the suspects were arrested on Tuesday by a multidisciplinary operation after information received about people involved in extortion in the Vaal area.
“It is reported that information was received from the modus operandi centre and operationalised with the assistance of the Hawks in Vaalrand, Sedibeng Infrastructure unit and Emfuleni Forensic Investigation unit.
“The multidisciplinary team arranged an authorised meeting with the suspects during which money exchanged hands,” said Mogale.
“The suspects were arrested and in their possession, the trap money was recovered as well as in their vehicle,” said Mogale.
The pair is in custody facing charges of extortion pending their first court appearance while the investigation continues, she said.
SowetanLIVE
Joburg business driven to the edge by extortion gang
Four men arrested for construction extortion in Joburg
Gen Masemola updates Mthatha residents on extortion cases
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos