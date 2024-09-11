Lesufi condemns ‘senseless’ attack on Gauteng traffic wardens

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has condemned the “senseless” assault on Gauteng traffic wardens caught on video, calling for swift action against those involved.
The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows three traffic wardens in uniform being attacked while on routine patrols in Reiger Park, Boksburg. The incident occurred during an alleged gang-related fight when the wardens, who were attempting to intervene, became victims of the violence.
The provincial legislature's portfolio committee on safety called on Lesufi to take immediate action against the perpetrators.
“The incident is unacceptable and will not be tolerated in Gauteng. We call on the law enforcement agencies to bring the perpetrators of the violence and anarchy to book. There can never be a no-go area for law enforcers while carrying out their responsibilities in our province.
“The senseless attacks must be condemned and stopped. We call on all community members to work with us, not against us, in our efforts to fight crime in the province,” Lesufi said.
He highlighted the crucial role traffic wardens play in ensuring the safety of community members.
“The Gauteng traffic wardens risk their lives on a daily basis to protect communities from criminal elements. They are deployed on a 24/7 shift basis in different wards and crime hotspots under the supervision of the police service, Gauteng traffic and metro police departments.
“The recruitment of the wardens has not only assisted Gauteng in responding to crime, but has also helped in reducing unemployment among young people.”
Gauteng traffic police spokesperson Sello Maremane confirmed an investigation is under way and two suspects were arrested.
“While investigations continue, law enforcement officers will conduct operations in Reiger Park to find and arrest the remaining suspects involved in the attack,” he said.
TimesLIVE
