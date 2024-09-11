Cop comes to the rescue of boy scavenging for food

He arranged for the family to enjoy a meal where he was staying while he contacted relevant authorities to help.
Ramahlaha and his colleagues quickly sprung into action and organised a birthday party. Apart from the cake, they bought the boy school uniform, new clothes, shoes, and toys, and took him for a haircut.
Ramahlaha said the last thing they did for the mother and son was to link them to the relevant departments to monitor and assist where they can.
“The child returned to school on September 10 in full school uniform and we learned he now wants to be a traffic officer when he grows up, ” he said.
“We approached the departments of education and social development to ensure that he gets all the necessary assistance. ”
Ramahlaha said they had also asked home affairs to assist the boy get his birth certificate, which he was expected to receive in a week.
A police officer deployed to the Free State to help combat illegal mining has changed the life of a local boy who was scavenging for food in dustbins.
Lt-Col Tume Ramahlaha did not bet that on a normal Monday morning he could bring good fortune to the8-year-old boy who had note a ten for days when he came across him in Ladybrand.
He said the boy was scavenging for food in the bins as his mother sat nearby.
Ramahlaha told Sowetan he was used to seeing people scavenging for food but seeing a small child like that, during school hours, triggered the father of three.
“No child must go through what that boy went through, not in a country of 30 years of democracy.
“Those of us in privileged positions... God has blessed us abundantly and it should be in our nature to give a helping hand to those in need,” said Ramahlaha.
The 43-year-old police officer is based in Pretoria and attached to border policing. He has been deployed to the Free State as part of Operation Vala Umgodi to combat illicit mining activities.
Ramahlaha, who was jogging when he saw the destitute mother and son, could not help but approach them .Ramahlaha said while talking to the mother, he learned that the young boy was out of school because he did not have the school uniform. And it was also the boy’s birthday and he and his mother hadn’t had anything to eat for days.
