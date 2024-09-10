News

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

By TimesLIVE - 10 September 2024 - 11:00

Courtesy of SABC News

The five men accused of murdering soccer star Senzo Meyiwa in 2014 are back in the dock at the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

The five men accused of the 2014 murder of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa are back in the dock at the Pretoria high court on Friday.
News
4 days ago

WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in the Pretoria high court on Thursday.
News
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 09 September 2024
Ke Zaka Stokvel Insights - Maintaining a healthy cashflow | Precious Women ...