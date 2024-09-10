News

Stiff sentences for two rhino poachers

10 September 2024 - 18:21
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The court determined that Arthus Titus Machava and Disco Mahlaule were part of a larger syndicate involved in poaching rhinos to remove their horns. Stock photo.
The court determined that Arthus Titus Machava and Disco Mahlaule were part of a larger syndicate involved in poaching rhinos to remove their horns. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

The high court in Makhanda on Tuesday sentenced two men to an effective 20-year sentence each for their roles in the poaching of two black rhinos at the Great Fish River Nature Reserve. 

Arthus Titus Machava, 54, and Disco Mahlaule, 49, were found guilty on five charges, contravention of the Biodiversity Act, theft of rhino horns, contravention of the Nature and Environmental Conservation Ordinance, and possession of unlicensed firearms.  

“While they received a combined sentence of 55 years, the court ordered some of the sentences to run concurrently, resulting in an effective 20-year term for each,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said. 

He said the court determined that Machava and Mahlaule were part of a larger syndicate involved in poaching rhinos for their horns. Their responsibilities included transporting firearms and equipment necessary to carry out the poaching.  

“On July 3 2023, they travelled from Limpopo and Gauteng to the Eastern Cape to execute the operation during the full moon period," Tyali said.  

After meeting other syndicate members, they proceeded to the reserve, where they shot and killed two endangered black rhinos, dehorned them, and stole their horns. They were apprehended on July 7 last year after being stopped by police at Koonap Bridge near Makhanda.   

Despite not recovering the horns, the court agreed that the poaching of these dwindling animals warranted strict penalties, Tyali said. 

TimesLIVE 

Relentless poaching sees more rhinos killed

Environmental minister Barbara Creecy says government is renewing its strategies to combat the "relentless pressure" wrought by poachers on the rhino ...
News
6 months ago

Devastating impact of poison, snare poaching at Kruger National Park

A devastating scene of about 86 dead vultures not only shocked ranger Joe Nkuna but left him with many questions.
News
5 months ago

Rhino poachers switch focus to KZN from Kruger Park

Government is gearing up efforts to combat poaching in KwaZulu-Natal, with trends showing a move to provincial and private reserves and away from the ...
News
1 year ago

Nonprofit African Parks buys rhino breeding farm in re-wilding venture

African Parks has purchased the world’s largest captive rhino breeding operation in a bid to rescue and re-wild the rhino to safe and well-managed ...
News
1 year ago

Two rhinos killed at Eastern Cape reserve, a decade after surviving poaching attack

Bonnie and Clyde, a rhino pair who survived a poaching attack a decade ago, were killed and dehorned at an Eastern Cape reserve on Wednesday.
News
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 09 September 2024
Ke Zaka Stokvel Insights - Maintaining a healthy cashflow | Precious Women ...