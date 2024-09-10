Poor infrastructure and lack of staff does not excuse health workers from extending their services to vulnerable patients.
Prof Shabir Madhi, from the health and science faculty at the University of the Witwatersrand, said they are fully aware of the poor infrastructure and the shortage of healthcare workers at most health facilities in Gauteng. He said despite this, they are fully committed to ensuring that they train students to be compassionate and maintain the dignity of all patients when engaging with them.
Madhi's sentiments comes after a video recorded by former broadcaster Tom London is doing the rounds on social media, in which he complains about lack of care patients are subjected to at the Helen Joseph Hospital in Auckland Park, Johannesburg, where he was hospitalised.
In the six-minute video, London shows non-functioning equipment, poor infrastructure and also alleges a patient died without being attended to for hours. He also complains about lack of compassion by health workers towards their patients.
Madhi acknowledged that staff are often stretched to capacity to provide optimal healthcare, coupled with managing rotation (especially interns) and other administrative challenges. “[But] this does not excuse us from extending professional healthcare services to vulnerable patients,” said Madhi.
Shortage of staff no excuse for ill-treatment of patients at Helen Joseph, says Prof Madhi
He encouraged health workers to treat patients with dignity. “We therefore urge all staff and students to reflect on the [Hippocratic] Oath that you took at the start of your studies, and upon graduation, to ensure that we live up to the commitments that we made and that we treat patients with dignity, compassion and respect at all times."
Madhi said should members of the public come across any students or staff members who do not adhere to these values, they should direct their complaints to the Head of School, Prof Daynia Ballot, and the Deanery, for immediate intervention.
The Gauteng department of health has since launched a probe into London's allegations, while health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko visited the hospital and met with management.
“Having received a briefing from clinicians on the treatment given to Tom London, the department is satisfied [that] adequate clinical care was discharged to manage his condition. In addition, the department is willing to allow an independent process to review the quality of clinical care provided to him while at the hospital,” department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said.
