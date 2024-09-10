News

Seven Durban cops in court after arrest by Hawks on corruption charge

Magistrate allows cameras in court

By MFUNDO MKHIZE - 10 September 2024 - 13:42
Seven police officers and a civilian appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on Tuesday to face corruption charges.
Image: Mfundo Mkhize

Seven police officers and a civilian appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on Tuesday on corruption charges. 

Hawks KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Lt-Col Simphiwe Mhlongo said members of the Durban serious corruption investigation unit arrested three off-duty police officials and one civilian on Sunday in connection with a complaint about corruption in Phoenix.

“The complainant alleged while he was busy at his shop a customer entered and requested three boxes [cartons] of cigarettes. He paid R400 and was given his change.

“A few minutes later, four suspects entered the shop and one introduced himself as a police official. He introduced his accomplices as colleagues from Pretoria. They searched the shop and confiscated cigarette stocks, claiming they were counterfeit.”

He claimed they demanded the owner’s gun and drove him to the Phoenix police station where they demanded a R100,000 bribe to release him and his stock.

The man contacted his wife, who managed to raise R79,500 and alerted the Hawks. The meeting point was arranged and the suspects were arrested after taking the cash.

“This morning [Tuesday] four more police officials handed themselves over to Hawks members and were also charged for corruption. The eight suspects, aged between 31 and 54, were charged for corruption.”

The men's appearance got off to a rocky start when Durban magistrate Ashwin Singh  granted permission for media houses to film and broadcast proceedings.

The defence had strongly objected to cameras in court, but Singh said in his ruling he had to balance the accused's rights with the interest of the public and the seriousness of the offence.

When court proceedings began, defence attorney Chris Gounden, representing two of the accused, objected, citing an outstanding identity parade.

However, prosecutor Stan Miloszewski said there would be no need for a parade.

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

