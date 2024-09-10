"At first, I thought he was just being assaulted because [one of the men] was on top of him and I told him to stop beating him up but he continued and even asked why I was involving myself. That is when I saw his four gold teeth. I went to the house to look for a whistle and I did not find it," said the resident.
‘Police were too slow responding to calls about suspects'
Residents say trio’s lives could have been spared
Image: ANTÓNIO MUCHAVE
As an eyewitness told of how a man from Sebokeng, in the Vaal, was repeatedly stabbed to death, the community said they believed if police had arrived in time, a mob justice incident in which three people were killed could have been avoided.
On Sunday, residents of the township took the law into their own hands, killing three men they accused of the murder of 29-year-old Bheki Khumalo.
On Monday, residents said crime levels in the area were relatively low and that it was the continued lack of response from police that had angered the community and led to them killing the trio.
The men were burnt alive in the early hours of Sunday, just an hour after they allegedly killed Khumalo while walking home from a night of fun with his friends.
Khumalo's friend Obakeng Motaung said he and Khumalo had just separated when he heard someone screaming for help. "When I went outside, I saw him [Khumalo] lying on the ground a few metres away from my home," Motaung said.
Gauteng police confirmed that the trio died after they were allegedly assaulted and then doused with flammable liquid.
Spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said preliminary investigations suggest that the trio was suspected of robbing and killing Khumalo.
The community was mobilised and went searching for the suspects. They found them hiding inside a container and took them to Sebokeng Zone 12, where they assaulted and burnt them. All three vigilantism victims were certified dead on the scene.
Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni has strongly condemned this act of vigilantism.
An eyewitness who asked not to be named said she was woken up by Khumalo's scream for help.
"At first, I thought he was just being assaulted because [one of the men] was on top of him and I told him to stop beating him up but he continued and even asked why I was involving myself. That is when I saw his four gold teeth. I went to the house to look for a whistle and I did not find it," said the resident.
The woman said the men fled the scene but came back an hour later and one of Khumalo's friends pointed them out.
"The community went after them and caught them next to a local tavern, dragged them to the deceased's place where they were assaulted. The man with gold teeth had some of his teeth removed as he was being asked why he killed him [Khumalo].
"The community then burnt them there [outside Khumalo's home]. It is because of the police's lack of response that we decided to take matters into our hands. If only they arrived on time, the three would not have been killed."
Masondo said the community should give them the time [they called police] and the number they used so that "we can conduct an internal investigation".
"We also encourage the community to call 10111 emergency number because that's where they can get a reference number for each call."
Another resident who spoke on condition of anonymity said Khumalo called out to her husband when he was being chased.
"He [her husband] locked me inside the house but then I called the ambulance, and I was told they would come back to us because the ambulance was out.
"I called the police and the phone went unanswered. I called them twice with no answer, that is when we decided to take him to hospital and we were told he had died," she said.
Vangile Kujane, who used to be a patroller in the area, said the community had experienced robberies, cable theft and burglaries.
She said in June and July, the community started patrolling the area from midnight until 4am but that stopped in August after complaints about extortion.
"They [some of the patrollers] would demand cases of alcohol and we decided to stop because they were using this group for nefarious reasons, but we kept the WhatsApp group to inform one another of any crime issues in the community," said Kujane.
"Crime was never an issue here. It would be people from other areas who would come here and do their criminal activities.
"Sometimes when we call the police, they do not answer. They [officers] only arrived here when the three men were being set alight. What the community did will teach other people that a person can't be killed like that in this community," she said.
Motaung described Khumalo as a quiet person, saying that he ran a shoe washing business in the area.
Khumalo's family declined to speak to Sowetan.
