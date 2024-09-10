Partner with Absa Trust to safeguard and grow your settlement funds

“These types of cases require an unprecedented level of expertise and commitment, and Absa Trust has emerged as a leader in this specialised domain, providing unparalleled trust administration services that prioritise the unique needs of each client,” says Thobile Maphosa, the head of Trust Services at Absa Trust.

“Our mission is to safeguard and grow settlement funds, ensuring that they provide long-term benefits rather than short-lived relief.

“Our experienced team goes beyond just mere asset management; we provide crucial financial education and guidance to help beneficiaries make informed decisions and plan for their futures.”

Why Absa Trust stands out

Sterling reputation built on innovation and integrity

Absa Trust is a reputable institution and trustee, with more than 100 years of expertise in trust services and more than R13bn trust assets under management.

The company boasts an enviable pedigree in the realm of trust administration, having achieved pioneering status through the introduction and evolution of trust products that cater to the intricate demands of RAF and medical negligence cases.

Furthermore, the Trust Services team continually stays ahead of industry trends and changes in legislation to offer the best advice and strategies.

Absa Trust has a long list of satisfied clients who trust it with their most valuable assets; it has become synonymous with reliability, precision, customer-centric service and upholding the highest ethical standards.

Harnessing cutting-edge technology for superior service

Absa Trust is committed to employing state-of-the-art technology to deliver seamless trust administration experience. Its clients benefit from robust and secure, yet user-friendly platforms that make managing trusts simpler and more transparent while fostering a sense of security.

Tailored administration for unique client needs

Absa Trust understands that each trust it manages tells a unique story. Its tailored administration ensures that every trust’s goals are aligned with the beneficiary’s best interests and long-term financial wellbeing.

This bespoke approach includes comprehensive financial planning, strategic investment advice, regulatory requirements and regular reviews to adapt to changing circumstances.

If you and/your spouse die or otherwise be come incapacitated, for instance, Absa Trust will ensure continuity by protecting the interests of your beneficiaries (dependents, children, elderly parents and so on).

Holistic service through expert partnerships

What sets Absa Trust apart further, is its strategic partnerships with industry-leading experts across various fields including legal, medical, financial, investments, accountants, case managers and therapeutic specialists. This holistic approach guarantees that clients receive well-rounded support under one roof.

Its other services include:

Trust governance and regulatory compliance;

Management of the RAF undertaking;

Case management: achieving beneficiary wellness and autonomy through advocacy, communication, education, identification of service resources and service facilitation.

Steadfastly protecting and growing assets

At its core, Absa Trust is committed to the protection, preservation and growth of trust assets. It employs sophisticated investment strategies and prudent risk-management techniques to ensure wealth preservation while seizing growth opportunities. It's primary goal is to safeguard its clients’ futures while creating value for prudent asset growth.

Supported by a team of investment managers, fund managers, asset managers, financial advisers and stockbrokers, Absa Trust ensures that trust funds are actively managed with design strategies that protect, maximise potential returns and avoid untimely depletion of funds to provide peace of mind and financial stability.

SA abounds with cautionary tales of beneficiaries who have squandered their claims settlement payouts, resulting in financial distress and hardships. In choosing Absa Trust for your RAF or medical negligence trusts or funds administration, you are partnering with an industry leader whose formidable combination of expertise, innovation, personalised care and ethical integrity stands unmatched.

Get in touch with the Trust Services team from Absa Trust today for the right partner to expertly manage your trust funds. Call 0861-238-886 or click here to send them a message.

This article was sponsored by Absa.