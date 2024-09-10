Money management tips to bolster stokvels and burial societies’ success

There are standard practices for good money management but the individual goals, objectives and circumstances of a stokvel or burial society should also be taken into account. Here are some tips to consider:

1. Contribution payments

All members should, as far as possible, pay their contributions timeously and in full.

If members have a challenge, there should be a strategy and policy in place that makes provision for nonpayment. The policy should consider the circumstances that would lead to nonpayment. For example, the policy should not be punitive in an event such as sudden income loss. Provision for a reduced instalment payment may be an option.

The strategy and policy should always consider the financial situation of the members and the group.

2. Savings build up

Stokvels and burial societies should consider building up “reserve” savings. These would be useful in the event of any unforeseen circumstances. Members usually budget for one contribution per month and when a new financial need arises, it will not be every member that can afford sudden additional contributions.

3. Monthly budget

A detailed monthly budget is important for both the individual member as well as the group. Strict adherence is the only way said budget can assist in good money management. It is important for the budget to be realistic. Each member and the group should ensure that they can afford all the items in the budget.

4. Review spending

Even though items may be in the budget, it is still important to monitor the group's spending. A monthly review to determine the continuation of line items and addition of other line items is necessary. For instance, line items budgeted for during the festive season may not be necessary after the holidays.

5. Monthly expenses

Stokvels and burial societies should always look at recurring monthly charges with a view of reducing or removing them. These are expenses such as bank fee charges. There should be continuous assessment of whether the banking product selected and paid for serves the interests and purpose of the group. For instance, for a stokvel that has not started a business having a business bank account, with a monthly fee attached, may be an unnecessary expense.

